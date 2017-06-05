Wheat procurement crosses 30 million tonnes
NEW DELHI: The wheat purchase by Food Corporation of India and state government agencies has crossed 30 million tonnes during the current rabi marketing season . This is seven MT more than the total quantity of grain purchased during the same period previous year.
