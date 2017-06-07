Wesfarmers slide keeps ASX in red

Shares were buoyed by slightly better-than-expected economic growth numbers, but a slide in Wesfarmers kept the market in the red, while sentiment remained fragile ahead of a number of global risk events this week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped by the slimmest of margin, 0.005 per cent, to 5667.2, its third close in the red this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.