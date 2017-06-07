Wesfarmers slide keeps ASX in red
Shares were buoyed by slightly better-than-expected economic growth numbers, but a slide in Wesfarmers kept the market in the red, while sentiment remained fragile ahead of a number of global risk events this week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped by the slimmest of margin, 0.005 per cent, to 5667.2, its third close in the red this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Tue
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|189
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC