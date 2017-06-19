US food processing giant expands storage and distribution network to Taranaki
United States agricultural food processing giant Archer Daniels Midland has got the green light for a multi-million dollar project to build three large feed storage and distribution facilities near New Plymouth. The Chicago-based multi-national plans to build three 65,000 cubic metre processing and distribution areas at Bell Block, the first to be completed by February next year.
