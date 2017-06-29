UPDATE 1-Conagra profit jumps on fewe...

UPDATE 1-Conagra profit jumps on fewer promotions

15 hrs ago

Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products. U.S. packaged food makers, including Conagra, General Mills Inc and Kellogg Co, are struggling with sluggish demand as more consumers shift to fresh foods and products perceived as healthier.

