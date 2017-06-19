U.S. grain handler Lansing buys Inter...

U.S. grain handler Lansing buys Interstate as consolidation continues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Grain handler Lansing Trade Group LLC is buying Interstate Commodities, marking another step in consolidation that is rippling through the U.S. agriculture sector as persistently low prices keep pressure on profits. The combined companies could handle as much as 7 percent of the U.S. corn supply of over 15 billion bushels, according to the companies' websites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin... Jun 6 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC