U.S. grain handler Lansing buys Interstate as consolidation continues
Grain handler Lansing Trade Group LLC is buying Interstate Commodities, marking another step in consolidation that is rippling through the U.S. agriculture sector as persistently low prices keep pressure on profits. The combined companies could handle as much as 7 percent of the U.S. corn supply of over 15 billion bushels, according to the companies' websites.
