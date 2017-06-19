U.S. Food Stocks Unimpressed as Loeb ...

U.S. Food Stocks Unimpressed as Loeb Takes Nestle Stake

U.S. packaged food companies don't appear to be reacting much to activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC taking more than a 1% stake in the Swiss food and beverage company Nestle . Shares of Hershey were up by 0.21% to $110.04 this morning, Pepsi stock was higher by 0.31% to $117.31, shares of Mondelez were up by 0.675 to $45.21, and General Mills stock was higher by 0.13% to $56.01.

Chicago, IL

