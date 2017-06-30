Textiles sector is bridge between agr...

Textiles sector is bridge between agriculture, industry: Modi

16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Gandhinagar, June 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the textiles sector acts as a bridge between agriculture and industry. "Textile is such a field which acts as a bridge between the agriculture sector and industry," Modi said after inaugurating the International Textile Summit here in which over 100 countries are participating.

