Textiles sector is bridge between agriculture, industry: Modi
Gandhinagar, June 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the textiles sector acts as a bridge between agriculture and industry. "Textile is such a field which acts as a bridge between the agriculture sector and industry," Modi said after inaugurating the International Textile Summit here in which over 100 countries are participating.
