Takeover of Tembec Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS...

Takeover of Tembec Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:TMBCF) Under Investigation for Investors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SBWire

The takeover of Tembec Inc is under investigation over potential wrongdoing. The investigation was announced for investors, who currently hold shares of Tembec Inc , concerning whether the takeover of Tembec Inc. by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc for $3.25 per share is unfair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... May 17 californio 189
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts (Dec '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC