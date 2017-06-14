SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta, Inc. was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,329,970 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 3,203,847 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

