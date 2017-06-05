Sugar Standoff: U.S. & Mexico Race To Ink Deal On Exports To Head Off Higher Prices
The United States and Mexico must reach an agreement Monday on how to structure Mexican sugar exports to the U.S. or the Department of Commerce will begin antidumping and countervailing duties that could top a combined 80 percent, Height Securities reports. If no deal is reached, Mexico will likely retaliate against U.S. high fructose corn syrup and other sweetener exports.
