Stanley G. Turel Sells 2,500 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. Director Stanley G. Turel sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

