Snacks with added fiber a part of Nutrition Facts delay
A little-discussed aspect of the revamped Nutrition Facts panel, which was postponed this week, is that it could change what ingredients products like Fiber One bars can count as dietary fiber. The Food and Drug Administration says added ingredients need to have a health benefit to be counted as fiber on the new panel.
