Shoppers seek bargains as Andersons stores wind down

A small cadre of shoppers wandered about The Andersons stores today hoping to find some last minute bargains or useful items on the day before the retailer goes out of business. But most walked away empty from the largely depleted Maumee and Toledo stores that will close for good Saturday and are being dismantled so that their shelves, carts, and other fixtures can be sold by a liquidator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.