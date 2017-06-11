Schroder Investment Management Group ...

Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Bunge Ltd

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Chicago, IL

