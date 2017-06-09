San Juan Capistrano 'strongly opposes...

San Juan Capistrano 'strongly opposes' toll road options that cut through its boundaries

The San Juan Capistrano City Council says it is opposed to any plan that would extend the 241 Toll Road through the city's boundaries. San Juan Capistrano will "strongly oppose" any effort to run a 241 Toll Road extension through its boundaries, echoing a stance that San Clemente took last September against any tollway cutting through San Clemente.

