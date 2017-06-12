Rep spots earned

Rep honours: Westfields students Brodie Clarkson, Matthew Nikolovski, Louis Zabala, Christian Nascimben, Billy Patramanis, Samuel Silvera, Martin Fernandez and Franco Maya-Valiente.Picture: Simon Bennett The Fairfield West school recently had eight players - Brodie Clarkson, Matthew Nikolovski, Louis Zabala, Christian Nascimben, Billy Patramanis, Samuel Silvera, Martin Fernandez and Franco Maya-Valiente - selected in the NSW Combined High Schools' open team. Rhys Osmond, Zane Cunico, James Nikolovski, Angelo Kalamvokis, Jesse Hirschowitz, Ben Ogden, Louis Zabala and Jose Teal-Meson were also selected in the NSW under-16 CHS team.

