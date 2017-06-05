Public Comment Period for NAFTA Reneg...

Public Comment Period for NAFTA Renegotiation Provides Opportunity for Food & Agriculture Industry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On May 23, the Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a Federal Register notice soliciting public comment on the Trump administration's plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. The public comment period ends June 12, as does the date for requesting an opportunity to testify at a June 27 public hearing on NAFTA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz 22 hr Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... 22 hr Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... 22 hr Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... 23 hr Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... 23 hr Sophiazhao 1
La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort... 23 hr Sophiazhao 1
Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin... Jun 6 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC