Public Comment Period for NAFTA Renegotiation Provides Opportunity for Food & Agriculture Industry
On May 23, the Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a Federal Register notice soliciting public comment on the Trump administration's plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. The public comment period ends June 12, as does the date for requesting an opportunity to testify at a June 27 public hearing on NAFTA.
