Pillsbury Doughboy takes hard line on same-name bakery
Minneapolis-based General Mills Inc., which owns the Pillsbury brand, buried Albuquerque, New Mexico's formerly named Doughboy's Bake Shoppe in so much legal paperwork that the mom-and-pop shop, which opened in January, took down $10,000 worth of signage without a fight, the New York Post reported Wednesday. Two weeks after it opened, owners Claudia and Mike Milladge reportedly received a cease-and-desist letter from General Mills over the "doughboy" trademark - it was just the beginning, they told reporters.
