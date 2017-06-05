People Should Leverage On Biotechnology Usage In Agriculture
The people need to leverage on the application of biotechnology in the agriculture industry to increase harvests and generate income, says Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau today. He said the use of biotechnology could expose entrepreneurs to the latest planting technology system while contributing to the development of modern agriculture.
