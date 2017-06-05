Palmerston North gets the pies in Goodman Fielder rejig that will...
Goodman Fielder NZ managing director Tim Deane says the company's new owners "are taking a very long-term view" Goodman Fielder plans to close two factories in Auckland, consolidating their production to a single site and shifting its pie-making operation to Palmerston North as part of an ongoing efficiency drive in what it calls "a very competitive market". The diversified manufacturer owned by Singapore-based Wilmar International and Hong Kong-listed investment firm First Pacific Co will close its Irvines bakery at Wiri and its Hot Plate bakery in East Tamaki.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|22 hr
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|22 hr
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|22 hr
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|23 hr
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|23 hr
|Sophiazhao
|1
|La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort...
|23 hr
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Jun 6
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC