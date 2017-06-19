Oregon Businesses Form New Alliance T...

Oregon Businesses Form New Alliance To Fight Climate Change

Plastic bags, lids and clamshell containers can't be recycled in Portland's curbside bins, but they can be dropped off at New Seasons stores, where they are either picked up by recyclers or taken to recycling facilities. More than two dozen Oregon businesses are banding together to fight climate change through a new organization called the Oregon Business Alliance For Climate .

