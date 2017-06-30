New strategy boosts Anpario as chairman steps down
Investors in international producer and distributor of natural feed additives for animal health, Anpario, were gathering for the company's annual general meeting on Thursday, with chairman Richard Rose confirming "strong" sales growth in the year to date. The AIM-traded company said the growth was directly attributable to the strategic initiatives implemented in 2016, which was providing confidence to the board to accelerate the investment in recruitment of sales and technical personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC