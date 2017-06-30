New strategy boosts Anpario as chairman steps down

Investors in international producer and distributor of natural feed additives for animal health, Anpario, were gathering for the company's annual general meeting on Thursday, with chairman Richard Rose confirming "strong" sales growth in the year to date. The AIM-traded company said the growth was directly attributable to the strategic initiatives implemented in 2016, which was providing confidence to the board to accelerate the investment in recruitment of sales and technical personnel.

