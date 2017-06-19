Music under the Stars at the Toledo Zoo
The Toledo tradition, Mercy Health Music under the Stars presented by The Andersons , a free concert series at the Toledo Zoo featuring the Toledo Symphony Concert Band returns for the 2017 season. The season is also supported by Welltower, Inc., Taylor Automotive Family, and Buckeye Broadband.
