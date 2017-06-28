Monterey County ag reports a 9.5% drop in crop value
Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner reported that the 2016 crop production value was $4.25 billion, a decline of $449 million or 9.5% from the 2015 production value of $4.8 billion. Monterey County ag reports a 9.5% drop in crop value Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner reported that the 2016 crop production value was $4.25 billion, a decline of $449 million or 9.5% from the 2015 production value of $4.8 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC