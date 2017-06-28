Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner reported that the 2016 crop production value was $4.25 billion, a decline of $449 million or 9.5% from the 2015 production value of $4.8 billion. Monterey County ag reports a 9.5% drop in crop value Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner reported that the 2016 crop production value was $4.25 billion, a decline of $449 million or 9.5% from the 2015 production value of $4.8 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.