Monterey County ag reports a 9.5% drop in crop value

11 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner reported that the 2016 crop production value was $4.25 billion, a decline of $449 million or 9.5% from the 2015 production value of $4.8 billion.

Chicago, IL

