Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 7,750 Shares of Intel Corporation

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,703 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period.

