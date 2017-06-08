Missing People Choir reunites family with son after Britain's Got Talent performance
Missing People Choir have reunited a 13-year-old boy with his mum after their Britain's Got Talent performance. The charity say that the boy got in touch with his mum after seeing the Missing People choir appeal during the final on June 3. In a statement on their site , they said: 'We are delighted to announce that a 13 year old missing child who we appealed for on Britain's Got Talent during the Missing People Choir's performance saw his appeal and called his mum.
