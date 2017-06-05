Merger diversifies Rayonier's business
On the surface, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.'s merger with Tembec Inc. looks to be all about size and space. The merger of the two cellulose specialty products companies more than doubles Rayonier AM's size to $2 billion in annual revenue, and expands its geographic reach to markets in Canada and France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|189
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC