Macy Marek receives scholarship

1 hr ago

Macy Marek, daughter of Tim and Heather Marek, of Washington County, was awarded the $500 Iowa Bankers Association Southeast Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition event Sunday, June 4 in Ames. Marek will be a junior at Iowa State University in the fall of 2017 majoring in agricultural education.

Chicago, IL

