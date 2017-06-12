Macy Marek receives scholarship
Macy Marek, daughter of Tim and Heather Marek, of Washington County, was awarded the $500 Iowa Bankers Association Southeast Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition event Sunday, June 4 in Ames. Marek will be a junior at Iowa State University in the fall of 2017 majoring in agricultural education.
