Landowner seeks same zoning and use a...

Landowner seeks same zoning and use as ADM

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A landowner who spoke up against Archer Daniels Midland's re-zoning at an Ottawa Planning Commission meeting in 2013 returned Monday to discuss his own property. Michael Davies, who owns contiguous property to the ADM site, received recommendations from the commission to have his property also receive an R-Rural zoning class and additional conditional uses to match those provided to ADM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08) 6 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) 6 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 30
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC