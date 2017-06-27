Landowner seeks same zoning and use as ADM
A landowner who spoke up against Archer Daniels Midland's re-zoning at an Ottawa Planning Commission meeting in 2013 returned Monday to discuss his own property. Michael Davies, who owns contiguous property to the ADM site, received recommendations from the commission to have his property also receive an R-Rural zoning class and additional conditional uses to match those provided to ADM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC