Kellogg reportedly giving retailers more time to pay for products
In what could be seen as another step in the trend of pressure on the margins of big CPG brands, Kellogg Company is stretching out payment schedules with retailers, according to an analyst's report. A report by research firm Bernstein Research indicates that in the first quarter of its fiscal 2017 the company began to "significantly extend payment terms to some of its customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC