Kellogg reportedly giving retailers more time to pay for products

In what could be seen as another step in the trend of pressure on the margins of big CPG brands, Kellogg Company is stretching out payment schedules with retailers, according to an analyst's report. A report by research firm Bernstein Research indicates that in the first quarter of its fiscal 2017 the company began to "significantly extend payment terms to some of its customers.

