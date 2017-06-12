Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

5/31/2017 - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Archer Daniels has underperformed the broader industry in the last three months, largely accountable to the company's dismal sales surprise history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.