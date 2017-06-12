Intel announces new VR partners, proc...

Intel announces new VR partners, processor pre-order schedule

Intel announces new virtual reality partnerships with Ready At Dawn and ESL and reveals the pre-order and shipment schedule for the forthcoming Core processors. Intel with Ready At Dawn Studios to release "Echo Arena" as a free, three-month download to Oculus Rift users starting on July 20. "Echo Arena" will form part of the VR Challenger League between Intel and eSports giant ESL.

