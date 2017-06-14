Intel Announces Approval Under Israel...

Intel Announces Approval Under Israel Restrictive Trade Practices Law ...

Corporation today announced that the Israeli Antitrust General Director, in accordance with Sectioni 1 220 of the Israel Restrictive Trade Practices Law, 5748-1988 and the regulations promulgated thereunder, has approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of Mobileye N.V. by Intel on June 13, 2017. The approval from the Israeli Antitrust General Director satisfies a condition to the closing of the previously announced all cash tender offer by Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye.

