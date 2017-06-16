Insider Selling: First Derivatives plc (FDP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
First Derivatives plc insider Keith MacDonald sold 10,000 shares of First Derivatives plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,065 , for a total transaction of A 306,500 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Jun 6
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC