How Rural Women Can Make an Impact
For hundreds of years, women have been a key pillar of the agriculture industry, accounting for one-third of the country's farmers according to the 2012 Census of Agriculture . While not always thought of in a traditional "farmer" role, women make an impact in the industry and in helping feed the rapidly growing global population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Jun 6
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC