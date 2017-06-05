Greater focus on agriculture industry *Jun. 5, 2017, 8:4 PM Ast

SPORT HONOUR: Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs Jomo Pitt, left, presents a special award to Department of Sport director Theophilus Trim for his long-standing contribution to sport in Tobago during the THA Sport Awards 2016 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort. The Tobago House of Assembly is prioritising agriculture as a way to diversify the economy, and increase the island's food security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.