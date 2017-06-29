Grand dreams coming true for entrepreneur couple at The Grand Victorian
Husband and wife team Marly and Greg Anderson have taken their more than 10 years of experience in customer service, combined with a vision of a business venture and a strategic business plan, and put their dreams into actions with The Grand Victorian, a new tourism destination in scenic Victoria-By-the-Sea. Malpeque MP Wayne Easter and P.E.I. Economic Development and Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald, recently announced a $115,000 loan towards renovations and marketing efforts from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC