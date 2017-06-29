Grand dreams coming true for entrepreneur couple at The Grand Victorian

Husband and wife team Marly and Greg Anderson have taken their more than 10 years of experience in customer service, combined with a vision of a business venture and a strategic business plan, and put their dreams into actions with The Grand Victorian, a new tourism destination in scenic Victoria-By-the-Sea. Malpeque MP Wayne Easter and P.E.I. Economic Development and Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald, recently announced a $115,000 loan towards renovations and marketing efforts from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.