Grand dreams coming true for entrepre...

Grand dreams coming true for entrepreneur couple at The Grand Victorian

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Husband and wife team Marly and Greg Anderson have taken their more than 10 years of experience in customer service, combined with a vision of a business venture and a strategic business plan, and put their dreams into actions with The Grand Victorian, a new tourism destination in scenic Victoria-By-the-Sea. Malpeque MP Wayne Easter and P.E.I. Economic Development and Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald, recently announced a $115,000 loan towards renovations and marketing efforts from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC