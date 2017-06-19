Glencore Said to Relocate Sugar Trading to Rotterdam From London 3 hours ago

Glencore Plc plans to relocate its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London as the commodities giant consolidates all its European agriculture traders in the Dutch city where its farming division is headquartered. The relocation, expected by the end of the year or early 2018, will affect about a dozen traders, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn't yet public.

