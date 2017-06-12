Glencore bids for Rio Tinto Australian coal mines
Glencore PLC on Friday offered over $2.5 billion to buy a major piece of Rio Tinto PLC's Australian coal business, swooping in to disrupt an agreed-upon deal to sell the assets to a Chinese company. The offer demonstrates the renewed appetite for deal-making by Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg almost two years after the Switzerland-based commodity giant experienced a downward spiral in share price.
