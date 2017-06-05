Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma Coun...

Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation

Nearly two years after the launch of Saralee and Richard's Barn, an agricultural education center at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, built in honor of the late Saralee McClelland Kunde and her husband Richard Kunde, Richard Kunde has given a $1 million gift to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation; establishing the Saralee and Richard Kunde Education Fund. This donation is in addition to his previous contributions of over $300,000 to support construction of the barn.

