General Mills taps Pollard, ad industry veteran, as new top marketer

General Mills Inc. said this morning it hired Ivan Pollard, a top marketer at Coca-Cola Co., as its chief marketing officer and said the job would encompass global responsibilities for the first time. Pollard succeeds Ann Simonds, a 21-year veteran who left the Golden Valley-based company late last year amid a restructuring of senior executives ahead of a transition in the chief executive suite.

