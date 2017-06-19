General Mills taps Pollard, ad indust...

General Mills taps Pollard, ad industry veteran, as new top marketer

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

General Mills Inc. said this morning it hired Ivan Pollard, a top marketer at Coca-Cola Co., as its chief marketing officer and said the job would encompass global responsibilities for the first time. Pollard succeeds Ann Simonds, a 21-year veteran who left the Golden Valley-based company late last year amid a restructuring of senior executives ahead of a transition in the chief executive suite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin... Jun 6 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC