General Mills taps Pollard, ad industry veteran, as new top marketer
General Mills Inc. said this morning it hired Ivan Pollard, a top marketer at Coca-Cola Co., as its chief marketing officer and said the job would encompass global responsibilities for the first time. Pollard succeeds Ann Simonds, a 21-year veteran who left the Golden Valley-based company late last year amid a restructuring of senior executives ahead of a transition in the chief executive suite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Jun 6
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC