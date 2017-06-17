General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold...

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 435 shares during the period.

