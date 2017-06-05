For 125 years, Newton bookstore has s...

For 125 years, Newton bookstore has sold everything from fridges to flags a " and books

For five generations and 125 years, Anderson's Books & Office Supply has stood as a sentinel on Newton's Main Street. Fountain pens, carbon copying paper, specialty envelopes, small lots of resume paper, letter jacket patches, train puzzles, sports clothing, vintage textbooks, Melissa and Doug toys, Kansas flags and books.

