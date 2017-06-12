Firms looking to hire more staff in Manawatu
Goodman Fielder is looking to bring 60 new jobs to Palmerston North as it revamps its manufacturing network across the country. The ANZ Job Ads Report showed 984 advertised positions in Manawatu/Whanganui this May, up 24 per cent on the previous year.
