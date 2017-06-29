Farm industry officials say rural com...

Farm industry officials say rural communities will need help recovering from June flooding

Water is still slowly receding from farmers' fields in parts of mid-Michigan. Agriculture industry leaders say soil conditions will continue to be affected long after the water is no longer in the fields Michigan agri-business leaders say recent floods have devastated farm fields and heavily damaged rural infrastructure in several mid-Michigan counties.

