EPA goes on the defensive to play down Scott Pruitt's meetings with industry
Emails showed that Pruitt had discussions with utilities, coal, oil, natural gas, automotive and agriculture industry officials in February and March. The Environmental Protection Agency went on the defensive Friday as news organizations began releasing emails that showed frequent discussions between the fossil fuel industry and administrator Scott Pruitt in the early months of running the agency.
