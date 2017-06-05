Employees and customers say goodbye to The Andersons retail stores
The lights are off and the doors are locked at both northwest Ohio retail stores for The Anderson Inc. Employees and customers said goodbye to Toledo staple one last time this weekend. Some people purchased whatever was left on Saturday before the Maumee and Toledo locations closed at 5 p.m. However, most people came for sentimental reasons.
Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
