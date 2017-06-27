Del Monte Pacific and Fresh Del Monte Produce unite to target US
Del Monte Pacific Ltd and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. have announced a series of joint ventures to offer expanded refrigerated offerings across the US. The venture includes Del Monte branded retail outlets featuring nutritious foods and beverages to meet an increasing demand for healthier food options as well as collaboration on a line of chilled juices, prepared refrigerated fruit snacks, and guacamole and avocado products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC