Contrasting J M Smucker

J M Smucker and Flowers Foods are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitabiliy, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership. J M Smucker has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.