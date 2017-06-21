Comparing Limoneira

Limoneira and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings. Limoneira has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.